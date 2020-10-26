Ryan D. Marler | Obituary

Ryan D. Marler, 36, of O’Fallon, Ill., born on Feb. 9, 1984 in Belleville, died Oct. 22, 2020, in O’Fallon.

Ryan was a graduate of O’Fallon Township High School and received his bachelor of science degree from SIU-Edwardsville in computer management and information systems in 2018. He was an IT systems administrator for Centene Corporation. Ryan proudly served his country from 2002 to 2006 as an United States Army infantryman and was a decorated veteran of the Iraq war.

Ryan was a devoted husband and father and was most proud of his beloved wife Laura and his two precious boys Benjamin and Miles. He loved the Cubs (which was not well tolerated by his family) and was an avid St. Louis Blues fan.

Ryan was loved by everyone he met. His zest for life, wit and humor and his willingness to show up for friends and family; all were characteristics which endeared him to so many. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Julie A. Marler (nee Schmitz).

He is survived by his wife, Laura L. Marler (nee Doerr); children Benjamin Marler and Miles Marler; father Tony (Jennifer) Marler: paternal grandmother Barbara Marler; maternal grandmother Frances Schmitz; siblings Lindsay Marler and Tyler Marler; mothers and fathers-in-law Matthew and Lori Doerr and Tom and Mary Lucash; and his sisters and brothers-in- law. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation was held from 3-8 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights.

A funeral service was held at noon on Oct. 27 with Reverend Ken York officiating.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Marler Family for the benefit of Benjamin and Miles and will be accepted at the mortuary.