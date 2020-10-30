Dorothy C. Hoock | Obituary

Dorothy C. Hoock (nee Mueller), 86, of Columbia, died Oct. 27, 2020, at de Greef Hospice House in St. Louis. She was born April 17, 1934, in Valmeyer, IL. She was married to the late Ralph A. Hoock. They were married Feb. 25, 1978, in New Hanover.

Dorothy was a member of Hope Christian Church, Columbia, where she had been active with the food pantry. She had retired as a marketing representative with Southwestern Bell, St. Louis. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing the piano, and visiting with family and friends.

Surviving are sons Roger (Mary) Hoock of Dupo, Allen (Perri) Hoock of Waterloo and Curt (Laurie) Hoock of Tilden; nephews David (Joelle) Bowen of Columbia and Jeff (Heather) Bowen of Columbia; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephew and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Wilmer P. and Lula I. (nee Maycroft) Mueller and sister Diane Bowen.

A memorial service will be held Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at Hope Christian Church, Columbia.

Private inurnment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Hope Christian Church Food Pantry, 9273 Coach Stop Road, Columbia.