Irene Dierks | Obituary

Irene A. Diercks, 92, of Chester, died Nov. 2, 2020, at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud.

She was born to the late Henry and Minnie (nee Schmieg) Meyer on Nov. 12, 1927, in Waterloo.

Irene married Gilbert Diercks on Nov. 15, 1947, in Chester. He preceded her in death on May 22, 1985.

She had worked at Waterloo Electric Plant, International Shoe Company in Chester and Steeleville and retired from St. Ann’s Nursing Home in Chester.

Irene was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Chester and volunteer for numerous church functions. She was also a member of the Chester Senior Citizens and V.F.W. Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughter Debbie Diercks (Norm Meadows) of Chester; brother Willis “Butch” Meyer of Columbia; sisters-in-law Laverne Morrison of Chester and Edith Diercks of Percy; grandsons John (Laurie) Knop, Edward Ladendecker andDillon Ladendecker; great-grandchildren Ian Hankammer, Austin Knop, Gavin Knop and Klynn Korando; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Irene is also preceded in death by her son Steve Diercks; infant daughter Margaret Diercks; brothers Edgar, Elmer, Arthur and Roy Meyer; and sisters Alice Sickmeier, Vera Fisher, Esther Sickmeier and Rose Banks.

Visitation will be Nov. 5 from 5-7 p.m. at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Chester, and Nov. 6 from 9-11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Chester. The funeral home is limited to 25 people in the building at a time. They ask that everyone wears a mask and please use social distancing guidelines.

A funeral service will be held Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. at the chuch with Rev. Justin Massey officiating. The church is limited to 50 people in the building at a time.

Interment will follow in Paradise Cemetery, Steeleville.

Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church.