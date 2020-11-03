Dr. Lawrence E. Williams | Obituary

Dr. Lawrence E. “Doc” Williams, 88, of Centralia, died Nov. 2, 2020. Doc was born Aug. 17, 1932, in Potosi, Mo. to the late Lawrence and Anna Frances Williams. In 1939, the family moved to Waterloo, where Doc married his grade school sweetheart, Mary Ellen Ryan, on Feb. 23, 1952.

After running his family’s sawmill for several years, Doc moved his family to Davenport, Iowa in 1958 to attend the Palmer School of Chiropractic, graduating in 1961. Doc practiced chiropractic in Carlyle and Hillsboro before opening his practice in Centralia in 1963, retiring in 2007. During his years of practice, Doc felt grateful to be in a profession he was passionate about, making sure to offer the best care to his patients that he truly loved. He was a member of the Greenview Golf Course, Elks Lodge and Trinity Lutheran Church. An avid golfer, Doc also enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating.

Dr. Williams is survived by his children Dr. Mark (Dr. Pat) Williams of Nacogdoches, Texas; Dr. Kurt (Sue) Williams of Centralia, Judy (Lonnie) Stein of Centralia, Dr. Eric (Sue) Williams of O’Fallon, Pam Skibinski (Bud Lammers), Melissa Gorman (Joe Kiendl), Beth Burrus (Todd Dobbs) and Ryan (Leslie) Williams all of Centralia. Also surviving are grandchildren Kristin Williams (Brent Keen), Paige Williams, Casey (Christian) Morgan, Dan Williams (Brooke Rhodes), Matt Williams, Adam (Jacyn) Brasket, Ashley (Matt) Jackson, Paul (Jenny) Gansauer, Annie (Jeff) Gray, Alex (Abby) Williams, Greg Williams, Andy (Emily) Rushing, Rachel Rushing, Brice (Dana) Lyons, Katie Gorman, Kelli Gorman (Ryan Stewart), Karli (Richie) Cummins, Allie Kiendl, Andrew Kiendl, Miles Burrus (Abby Hoyt), Ethan Burrus, Dane Burrus, Eli Dobbs, Ethan Dobbs, Austin Williams, Carter Williams, Katelyn Parker, Luke Williams and Noah Williams; 32 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Shirley Williams of Jackson, Tenn. and Melba Ryan of Belleville; aunt Louise Williams of Waterloo; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dr. Williams was also preceded in death by his wife Mary Ellen in 2014; siblings Dr. Allen Williams, Dan Williams and Diane Van Pelt; brothers and sisters-in-law Orrin and Doris Quinn, Melvin and Lorraine Brueggemann and Matt Ryan; and special uncle and mentor Dr. Lonnie Williams.

Visitation will be held Nov. 5 from 4-7 p.m. at the Irvin Macz Funeral Home in Centralia. The family asks those attending to take precautions ensuring a healthy environment for all.

A private funeral service will be held Nov. 6 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Centralia with the Rev. David Wilshek officiating.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Centralia.

Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or CCBA Food Pantry.