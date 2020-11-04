Martha A. Travis | Obituary

Martha Adele Travis (nee Quernheim), 82, originally from Waterloo, died Nov. 1, 2020, in Elk River, Minn.

After moving to Elk River in 1963, Martha dedicated her life to supporting the family, friends and neighbors she loved so dearly. She earned her nursing degree from the Deaconess College of Nursing in St. Louis in 1958, and dedicated herself to supporting the health care and senior living community in her adopted hometown.

As an avid outdoors woman, Martha was always happiest on the water. Whether leading houseboating adventures in Voyagers National Park, fishing with “Martha’s Marauders,” traveling the world or spending time with her kids and grandkids at the cabin, Martha could always be found with a smile on her face and love in her heart. She was simply unsinkable.

Martha is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Richard Travis; sister Lucile Quernheim; and parents Albert and Amanda Quernheim.

She is survived by her children Karen Moberg (Peter), Jeff Travis (Karen) and John Travis (Sara); as well as her grandchildren Aaron, Jenna, Emily, Amanda and Emma; and her great grandchildren Zoe and Walter.

A public visitation will be held Nov. 7, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Dare Funeral Home, 805 Main Street NW, Elk River, Minn. To join online by Zoom, call 763-441-1212.

Visitation will be followed by a private graveside service.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Guardian Angels Senior Services of Elk River, Minn.