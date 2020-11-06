Patricia A. Falkenhein | Obituary

Patricia “Pat” Ann Falkenhein, 84, of Baldwin, died Nov. 3, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis, with her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family lovingly surrounding her in person and by phone.

She was born to the late John and Anna (nee Paluska) Sibon Jan. 24, 1936 in Westville.

Pat received her registered nursing degree from Mercy School of Nursing in Champaign and had a long career in nursing, supervision and in the education of new nursing assistants.

Pat married Harvey L. Falkenhein on Sept. 25, 1976, at St. John Lutheran Church in Baldwin,and they happily spent the last 44 years together in Baldwin.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud.

Pat was a loving wife and mother. Her ability to see the best in everything and everyone shaped and inspired her children’s lives in the most positive ways. She was encouraging and very proud of her children. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, foot rubs, head scratches, Illini basketball, Cardinals baseball, and reading good books. You could always smell the scent of her White Diamonds perfume in the air, her fingernails with pink polish, and she would not leave the house without “putting on her eyebrows.” Before leaving to go to the hospital for the last time, she looked out her window across the pond through the falling leaves, and said, “How did I ever get so lucky?” Her family considered themselves the lucky ones.

She is survived by her husband Harvey Falkenhein of Baldwin; children Holly Stewart of London, Ky., David (Anne) Montgomery of Charleston, S.C., Jane Ann (John) Melle of Algonquin, Jennifer (Rob) Enright of Plainfield and Michael Falkenhein of Baldwin; grandchildren John (Brandy) Junge, Derrick (Holly) Junge, Ashley (Jimmy) White, Maggie Montgomery, Matthew Montgomery, Daniel Runck, Steven Runck, Trey Runck, Adam Melle, Nathan Enright, Keira Enright and Olivia Enright; great-grandchildren Evelyn Junge, August Junge, Allie Carroll, Noelle Junge and Colton White; great- great-grandson Theo Carroll; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Steve, George and Johnny Sibon.

A private Memorial Mass will be held Nov. 7 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud with Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Memorials contributions can be made in Pat’s memory to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and memorials are being accepted at the Pechacek Funeral Homes in Red Bud.