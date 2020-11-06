Raymond “Butch” Phillips Jr. | Obituary

Raymond “Butch” Phillips Jr., 80, of Waterloo, died Nov. 5, 2020, at home with his family at his bedside. He was born March 23, 1940 in Valmeyer.

During Butch’s life he served in the Army, enjoyed family, camping, fishing and riding his Harley. He is retired from the Waterloo school district.

Butch always said what he meant and meant what he said.

He lived life with the thought: Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving in a well preserved body, but rather thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming “WOW… what a ride.”

He is survived by his wife Connie (Morefield) Phillips, married for 59 years; son Tim (Mary) Phillips; grandchildren Chris (Tara) Phillips and Eric (Lindsey) Phillips; great-grandchildren Phoenix, Maliyah and Xandric Phillips; great-great-granddaughter Katalina Phillips; sisters Pat Todd and Wanda Harr; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Rosaline (nee Plage) Phillips.

A private family service will be held with a celebration of life at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Hospice of Southern Illinois.