Ellen Kuergeleis | Obituary

Ellen Kuergeleis (nee Altes), 95, of Waterloo, died Nov. 8, 2020, in Red Bud. She was born Oct. 19, 1925, in Wartburg.

She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ – Maeystown.

She is survived by her children Thomas H. (Susan) Kuergeleis and Bonnie (Steve Thom) Kuergeleis; grandchildren Amy (Joshua) Mistler, Jennifer Kuergeleis, Amanda (Matthew) Buhr and Caleb (Amber) Thom; great-grandchildren Molly Mistler, Jameson Mistler, Meredith Mistler, Margaret Buhr, Mary Buhr and Charlotte Buhr; sister Melba Asselmeier; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Ellen is preceded in death by her husband Arnold L. Kuergeleis; parents Sylvestor and Amanda (nee Nagel) Altes; and brother Vernon Altes.

Private family services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John’s UCC – Maeystown.