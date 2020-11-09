Charles M. Clark | Obituary

Charles M. Clark, 92, of Waterloo, died Nov. 8, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born July 14, 1928, in Peach Orchard, Mo.

Charles was a member of St. Paul UCC – Waterloo and Waterloo Sister Cities. He was a retired railroad engineer, real estate broker and IRS employee.

He is survived by a daughter Bethany Clark; grandchildren Brittany (Chris) Lutz and Kearston Clark; great-grandchildren Sophia Clark, Millie Lutz and Kelsey Lutz; brother Ernest (Dorothy) Clark; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Charles is preceded in death by his wife Mary Janice Clark; daughter Brenda Clark; parents Willis Edgar and Lucy Catherine (nee Killian) Clark; sisters Juanita Clark, Clara Mae Clark and Mary Lou Stackhouse; and brothers Willis and Lonnie Clark.

Visitation will be held Nov. 11 from 4-8 p.m. at Quernheim Funeral Home

A private funeral will be followed by interment in Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Greater St. Louis Honor Flight or St. Paul UCC – Waterloo.