June M. Caesar | Obituary

June Marie Caesar, 91, of Waterloo, and formerly of Columbia, died Oct. 24, 2020, at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo. She was born Oct. 9, 1929, in Red Bud, the daughter of the late Roy and Melba (nee Boucher) Feldmeier. She was married to the late Charles J. Caesar. They were married June 18, 1949 in Belleville and were approaching 70 years of marriage at the time of Charles’ death.

June was a homemaker. She dedicated her life to taking care of her husband and children. She was a voracious reader of novels, an avid “walker” and took up the sport of golf later in life. June was a loving and kind wife, mother and grandmother.

Surviving are daughters Karen Waterman of Waterloo and Nancy (Keith) Connelly of Waterloo; grandchildren Cara (Wayne) Pulcher, Christopher (Pat) Fassel, Casey (Justin) Maurice and Samantha (Jarrett) Williams; ten great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Scott Caesar; daughter Michele ‘Shelly’ Fassel; sisters Shirley Morris and JoAnn Ray; brother Wayne Nevois; and son-in-law Norman Waterman, Jr.

Visitation will be held Oct. 28 from 10-11 a.m. at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Oak Hill Care Center Activity/Garden Fund, 623 Hamacher St., Waterloo; or charity of the donor’s choice.