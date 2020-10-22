Lyle A. Wessel | Obituary

Lyle A. Wessel, 80, of Waterloo, went to his heavenly reward Oct. 20, 2020, in Waterloo. His family was at his bedside. He was born May 24, 1940, in St. Louis, son of the late Helmuth and Alma (nee Wilde) Wessel. Lyle was a gentle, kind soul, loved by everyone who was fortunate to have met him.

His first love was farming. He loved and cared for the land.

Lyle was a graduate from Waterloo High School and Belleville Area College. He served in the military in the United States Army Reserves where he was a member of the Army Band. Lyle was always involved in some organization to better the lives of others. He was a member of Jaycees 1962-1976, member of Monroe County Fair Association for 54 years (served 15 years as secretary, one year as treasurer and in charge of renting buildings for storage), Waterloo Fire Dist. Trustee for 40-plus years (served as secretary of treasury), Monroe County Fair Board since 1976 (both as vice president and president), Monroe County Gateway FS since 1987, Monroe County Farm Bureau (past treasurer, secretary, vice president, and president), IL Soybean Check-Off Board as treasurer and secretary, Illinois Soybean Assn. (Director, 12 years), Zoar Church Consistory, Soil and Water Board.

He is survived by his wife Ruth Ann (nee Heine) Wessel; sister LuAnne (Leonard) Roy; sisters-in-law Verona (Melvin) Schwartz and Rita (Les) Deterding; brother-in-law Vernon (Irene) Heine; many nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; great-great-nieces; and great-great-nephews.

Lyle is also preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Delbert and Ginny Heine, Arthur and Dorothy Georgen and Ardell and Jean Heine.

He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 26 at Zoar United Church of Christ in New Hanover, Pastor R.J. Morgan officiating.

Interment will follow in New Hanover Cemetery of Zoar in New Hanover.