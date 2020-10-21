Gladys A. Glenn | Obituary

Gladys A. Glenn (nee Allscheid), 80, of Shiloh, died peacefully Oct. 20, 2020, at the residence of her daughter Linda, who was by her side.

She was born July 18, 1940 in Belleville, the daughter of the late Jacob and Myrtle (Floerke) Allscheid.

She is survived by two daughters: Sydney and Linda; two grandchildren: Kevin and Stephanie; three great-grandchildren: Sam, Scott and Anthony; three brothers: Kenneth (Mary), Robert (Linda) and Dennis (Jean); and a sister, Diane (Frank) Szewcyzk; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara.

Gladys graduated from Ss. Peter & Paul High School in Waterloo.

She worked in Civil Service, Base Supply Computer Operations, at Scott Air Force Base for 32 years.

It was Gladys’ wish that she be cremated.

Burial will be at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Waterloo, IL.