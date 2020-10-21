Hoefft 50th anniversary





John and Phyllis (nee Candler) Hoefft were united in marriage on Oct. 10, 1970 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Renault, officiated by Fr. James Long. The wedding party included Bonnie (nee Candler) Johnson, Ronnie Laub, Ruth Hoefft and Stephen Candler and Pam and Steve Hoefft. John and Phyllis reside outside of Maeystown and have two daughters, Julie (Dan) Hanak and Tina (Ryan) Overbey, and six beautiful grandchildren, Emily, Rachel and Addison Hanak and Danielle, Marshall and Maverick Overbey. The couple celebrated with a Renewal of the Vows Oct. 10 at Our Lady of Good Counsel with Fr. John Kizhakedan officiating.