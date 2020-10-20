Bruce A. Soehnlin | Obituary

Bruce A. Soehnlin, 81, of Columbia, died Oct. 16, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born Oct. 5, 1939, in East St. Louis, son of the late Bernard A. and Julia Mae, (nee Moffitt) Soehnlin. He was married to the late Marjorie (nee Deschamp) Soehnlin. They were married Aug. 22, 1964, in East St. Louis. She had passed away Nov. 9, 1993.

Bruce had retired from the Monsanto Corp. He was always civic-minded and charitable with his time and had been very active with the Columbia Jaycees, Columbia Lions Club, Columbia Sportsman’s Club, Meals on Wheels, the Lupus Foundation (where he had served on the Board of Directors), the American Cancer Society – Relay for Life, HIS KIDS – Highland (where he oversaw the fishing program for years), and the Columbia Gymnastic Assoc. Bruce had served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. He was an avid fisherman and wet his line whenever he had spare time.

Surviving are daughters Sherri (Rodney) Duffy of Waterloo and Dawne (Jim) Hirsbrunner of Castle Rock, Colo.; son Thomas (Terri) Soehnlin of Columbia; sister, Sharon (Sam) Stimmel of Columbia; grandchildren Jessica (Jeremy) Veath, Tony Soehnlin, Joe Hirsbrunner and Nick Hirsbrunner; great-grandchildren Tyler, Ethan, Dominic and Emma; along with other relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private.

Interment will follow in the Waterloo City Cemetery, Waterloo.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Lupus Foundation of Missouri.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.