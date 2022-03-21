Ruth E. Stumpf | Obituary

Ruth E. Stumpf, 101, of Waterloo, died March 20, 2022, of complications from a fall. She was born Feb. 20, 1921 in Maeystown to the late Albert and Emma (née Miller) Faus.

Ruth was a member of St Paul’s UCC Waterloo, the Monroe County Genealogical Society, Maeystown Preservation Society and a 75 year member of the Monroe County HCE. She enjoyed many rounds of golf and games of cards. She was very active and enjoyed celebrating her 100th birthday last year.

Mrs. Stumpf is survived by her children David (Jean) Stumpf and Diane Stumpf (Arthur Sutton); grandchildren Peter (Sarah) Sutton, Sara Sutton and Katie Hart; and great-grandchildren Lauren and Alex Hart and Leah and Louise Sutton; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Burton H. Stumpf (married Dec. 5, 1943); parents Albert and Emma (nee Miller) Faus; brother Melvin (Mildred) Faus; and sister Doris (Charles) Kuergeleis.

Visitation is 9 a.m. until time of service March 28, 2022 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Maeystown Preservation Society; Monroe County HCE Scholarship Fund; or a charity of the donor’s choice.