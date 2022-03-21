Marlene C. Augustine | Obituary

Marlene C. Augustine (nee McFail), 88, of Waterloo, formerly of Cahokia, born March 1, 1934, in St. Louis, died peacefully March 18, 2022, at her daughter’s home in St. Louis, surrounded by her loving family.

Marlene was a loving and devoted wife, caring daughter, mother, aunt, sister-in-law, Godmother, a helpful neighbor and good friend to many people. She was also a retired Bailiff with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. A former Cook for Cahokia School District 187 and formerly worked at the Cahokia Pool and Ice Rink. Marlene’s political career spanned for over thirty-five years as a Centreville Township Precinct Committee Woman and Board Trustee, and St. Clair Country Democratic Chairwoman.

Surviving are her children Judy Kohlberg of St. Louis, Rich (Sue) Augustine, Steve (Tammy) Augustine, Bob (Debbie) Augustine, Jim (Julie) Augustine, Michael Augustine, David (Jamie) Augustine and Danny Augustine, all of Waterloo; grandchildren Eric and Scott Kohlberg, Joe, Marie, Jack, Steve Jr., Kevin, Timmy, Brett, Josh, Jamie, Jessica, Jordan, Michael Jr., Jake, Drake, Taylor, Danielle, Logan, and James Augustine; 32 great-grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 69 years, Richard John Augustine; son John Augustine; son-in-law, Tom Kohlberg; grandson Clayton Augustine; a granddaughter Amber McGathey; a great-grandson; parents Quentin and Bernice (nee Hundhausen) McFail; brother Donald Lee McFail; and sister-in-law, Joan Augustine-Johns.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. March 24 at Braun Family Funeral Home

A funeral procession will leave at 9:15 a.m. March 25 from the funeral home for Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia

Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. with Monsignor Carl Scherrer officiating.

Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.