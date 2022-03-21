Esther E. Eckart | Obituary

Esther E. Eckart (nee Kreher), 92, of Hecker, died March 19, 2022, in Hecker. She was born May 1, 1929, in Freeburg.

She married Edmund Eckart on May 10, 1950. They were blessed with 56 years together.

She was a special mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend to many.

She dedicated her 92-plus years serving her family, church and community through many years of volunteer work. She was a member of St. Augustine Canterbury Church, Blessed Virgin Altar Sodality, Boy Scouts and 4-H leader. She dedicated many hours to the Hecker Community Center, Hecker Fire Department, and Tri-County Horseshoe League.

In her spare time, she loved spending time with her beautiful family that she and Edmund created. Over the years she made hundreds of amazing, one-of-a-kind, hand-stitched quilts. She cooked the best meals for her family at the drop of a hat and you could guarantee that she would have fresh cookies for anyone that stopped by for a visit. She spent many years making beautiful wedding, baptismal, birthday, or any other special occasion cake that you wanted.

She loved to dance a good waltz and polka, and even taught many how to dance and more importantly appreciate the dance and enjoy life. Her warm smile was both inviting and comforting to all. She created many special bonds throughout her lifetime, which will leave a hole in many hearts.

She is survived by her children Ralph (Kathy) Eckart, Mary (Larry) Schaltenbrand, Edmund G. “Eddie” Eckart, Marvin (Sandy) Eckart, Geri Griffin, Lori (Andy) Amann, Arnold (Angie) Eckart and Theresa (Jim) Stearns; grandchildren Justin (Tisha) Eckart, Bethany (Thomas) Zeveski, Donald (Missy) Happel, Vicki (Jeff) Biffar, Nancy (Chad) Cowell, Richard (Sarah) Happel, Larry III (Lisa) Schaltenbrand, Jarod (Liz) Schaltenbrand, Dana (Darren) Mehrmann, Angela (Mike) Kern, Joshua Eckart (Denise Maisel), Jacob (Samantha) Eckart, Stefanie Davis (Terry), Joshua Rodewald, Matthew (Jennifer) Eckart, Alicia (Tyler) Blanchett, Rachel (Mark) Jones, Brice Griffin, Jodi Griffin, Arnold Eckart Jr., Aaron Eckart, Adam Stearns and Hannah Stearns; 41 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters Ruth Speichinger and Estelle Mueth; and sisters-in-law of Anna Mae Kreher, Ethel Mae Kreher and Irene Eckart.

Esther is preceded in death by her husband Edmund H. Eckart; daughter Melba “Jeannie” (William) Happel; parents Edward and Mathilda (nee Maurer) Kreher; son-in-law Dale Griffin; daughter-in-law Georgia Eckart (nee Castens); mother-in-law and father-in-law Adam and Emma Eckart; brothers Clyde, Bertram and Joe Kreher; sisters Cecelia Schaefer, Ethel Voegele and Marie Mueth; brothers and sisters-in-law Ervin (Marie) Eckart, Cyril (Emma) Haudrich, Art Schaefer, Fred Voegele, John Mueth, Evelyn Kreher, Robert Speichinger and Victor Mueth; nieces; and nephews.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. March 24 and 8 9:15 a.m. March 25 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. March 25 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church in Hecker, Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will be at St. Augustine Cemetery in Hecker.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital; St. Augustine of Canterbury Cemetery Fund; or family wishes.