Judith A. Juelfs | Obituary

Judith Ann Juelfs (nee Benton), 68, of Waterloo, died March 18, 2022, in O’Fallon. She was born Sept. 26, 1953, in St. Louis.

She is survived by her children Jamie (Roger) Barber and Josie Juelfs; grandchildren Payton Barber and Patrick Barber, who were the light of her life; brother Kenneth (Jan) Benton; nieces; nephews; cousins: and countless friends.

Judith was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Juelfs; parents Joseph and Elizabeth (nee Reinken) Benton; sister Donna Marie Benton; brother Thomas J. Benton; and sister-in-law Rita Benton.

Visitation is 1 p.m. until time of service March 21 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Private interment will be at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made directly to the family to cover end-of-life expenses. Remaining memorials will be donated to Lung Cancer Foundation of America.