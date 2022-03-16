Borgman-Albers | Engagement

Chris and Tim Albers of Waterloo announce the engagement of their son, Jonathan Albers, to Whitni Ann Borgman, both of Hammond, Ind. Whitni is the daughter of Sheryl Bergman of Lafayette, Ind., and Kim Borgman of Indianapolis. She is a 2014 graduate of Faith Christian High School in Lafayette, Ind., and a 2018 graduate of Indiana University. She is currently a radiologic technologist at University of Chicago Hospital. Mr. Albers is a 2014 graduate of Waterloo High School and a 2018 graduate of Purdue University Northwest. He is currently an accountant for the Hammond Sanitary District. A wedding is planned for Aug. 6, 2022, at White Chapel in Terre Haute, Ind.