Sarah A. ‘Susie’ Misplay | Obituary

Sarah Ann “Susie” Misplay (nee Sutter), 87, of Fults, died March 15, 2022, in Belleville. She was born Jan. 20, 1935, in Maeys Station.

She is survived by her niece Debora (Mark) Baer; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

Susie is preceded in death by her husband Mark C. Misplay; parents Albert J. and Myrtle M. (nee Cheek) Sutter; brothers Roy Sutter and Albert “Bo” Sutter; sisters Dorothy Patterson, Gladys Kramer, Helen McNatt and Alberta Long

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 18 and 0-10:30 a.m. March 19 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. March 19 at Immaculate Conception Church in Madonnaville, Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Madonnaville.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Diabetes Association; or American Heart Association.