Russell A. Weakly | Obituary

Russell Anthony “Russ” Weakly, 67, of Sparta, born on Oct. 28, 1955, in Belleville, the son of Robert and Marian (nee Gist) Weakly, died Sept. 28, 2023, at his daughter’s home.

Russ enjoyed working on old cars and tinkering with different auto parts. Not only did he enjoy fixing antique cars, but he went to many auto shows. Russ loved his grandchildren and taking them out to eat for breakfast.

Russ is survived by his children Angela Valleroy of Belleville, Ami (John) Havel of Sparta and Levi Weber of Burksville; grandchildren Devin Valleroy, Anna Conner, Emma Valleroy, Krista Gant, Anthony Gant, Abigail Gant, Eva Havel, Joseph Havel and Elsie Havel; great-grandchildren Hayden Drummond, Charlotte Cutter, Jordan Conner, Aubree Conner and two on the way; brothers Ronald Weakly of Hecker and Raymond (Zoe) Weakly of Waterloo; sisters Mary (Richard) Schultheis of Fults and Maureen (Lyn) Doyle of Red Bud; and sister-in-law Teresa Weakly of Red Bud.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard Weakly and sister and brother-in-law Margaret (Fred) Jones.

Private services will be held by the family at a later date.

Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Home in Sparta is in charge of arrangements.