Charles J. Schmidt | Obituary

Charles J. Schmidt, 86, of Marissa, born Jan. 30, 1937, in St. Louis, died Sept. 29, 2023, at Oak Hill Nursing Home in Waterloo. Mr. Schmidt was a lifelong farmer.

Charles is survived by his son Gary (Mindy) Schmidt of Waterloo; grandchildren Isabella and Brayden Schmidt; and nieces and nephews Rodney (Diane) Schmidt, Elmer (Lynn) Schmidt, Bobby (Kathy) Lich, Jeana Schmidt and Karen McCollum.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles F. and Marie (Moehlinhoff) Schmidt; his beloved wife the former Janice J. Stunkel, whom he married on Nov. 24, 1963, and who passed away on Nov. 17, 2014; brother and sister Elmer Schmidt and Norma Lich; and nephew Alan Schmidt.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Oct. 4 and 9-11 a.m. Oct. 5 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa.

A graveside service will follow visitation Oct. 5 at Marissa TWP Cemetery in Marissa.

Memorials are encouraged to be made to Frieden’s United Church of Christ in Marissa.

Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL is in charge of arrangements.