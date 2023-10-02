Charles J. Schmidt | Obituary

Republic-Times- October 2, 2023

Charles J. Schmidt, 86, of Marissa, born Jan. 30, 1937, in St. Louis, died Sept. 29, 2023, at Oak Hill Nursing Home in Waterloo. Mr. Schmidt was a lifelong farmer.

Charles is survived by his son Gary (Mindy) Schmidt of Waterloo; grandchildren Isabella and Brayden Schmidt; and nieces and nephews Rodney (Diane) Schmidt, Elmer (Lynn) Schmidt, Bobby (Kathy) Lich, Jeana Schmidt and Karen McCollum.

He was preceded in death by his parents  Charles F. and Marie (Moehlinhoff) Schmidt; his beloved wife the former Janice J. Stunkel, whom he married on Nov. 24, 1963, and who passed away on Nov. 17, 2014; brother and sister Elmer Schmidt and Norma Lich; and nephew Alan Schmidt.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Oct. 4 and 9-11 a.m. Oct. 5 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa.

A graveside service will follow visitation Oct. 5 at Marissa TWP Cemetery in Marissa.

Memorials are encouraged to be made to Frieden’s United Church of Christ in Marissa.

Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Mel H. Fischer | Obituary

October 2, 2023

Edwin Mueller | Obituary

October 2, 2023

Russell A. Weakly | Obituary

October 2, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19