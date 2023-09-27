Paul S. Richardson | Obituary

Republic-Times- September 27, 2023

Paul S. Richardson, 90, of Waterloo, died Sept. 26, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born March 15, 1933, in Detroit, Mich.

He was a Korean War veteran and married to Betty for 70 years.

He is survived by his wife Betty Richardson; children Terry (Mark) Henderson and Vickie (Lawrence) Wynn; grandchildren Drew (Crystal) Wynn, Paul (Stephanie) Wynn, Lindsey (Justin) Braun and Elizabeth Henderson; great-grandchildren Andrew Wynn, Audrey Braun and Benjamin Braun; sisters Pat (Butch) Mueller and Linda May; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Millie (nee Thompson) Richardson; son Steven Richardson; daughter Joyce Richardson; brothers and sisters.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Pastor Merritt Demski officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Lung Association.

