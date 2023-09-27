James D. Gallatin | Obituary

Republic-Times- September 27, 2023

James D. Gallatin, 75, of Prairie du Rocher, died Sept. 21, 2023, in Prairie du Rocher. He was born Aug. 30, 1948, in Breese, IL.

James was a proud United Auto Workers member and was a United States Air Force veteran.

He is survived by his wife Cynthia Gallatin (nee Cissell); step-son Austin Baker; daughters Shelly, Amanda and Erika; and mother Eva Gallatin.

He is preceded in death by his father James Joseph Gallatin.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Oct. 7, 2023 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to family wishes.

Republic-Times

