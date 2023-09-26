Marvin J. Eckart | Obituary

Republic-Times- September 26, 2023

Marvin J. Eckart, 65, of Red Bud died Sept. 25, 2023, at his residence. He was born to the late Edmund H. and Esther (nee Kreher) Eckart on Aug. 22, 1958, in Red Bud.  

Marvin married Sandra DuClos on Sept. 1, 1979 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud; she survives. 

Marvin was a union carpenter since 1977 and had worked for various local building contractors. In 1999, Marvin and his wife formed Eckart Builders, Inc., building and remodeling homes and businesses until 2013 when he retired from full time work. He then enjoyed working on small projects alone or with former work buddies, and had more time for his true passion – building furniture, board games and custom one of a kind pieces for family and friends.  

In addition to woodworking, he enjoyed many hobbies over the years including fishing, hunting, cutting and drying raw lumber and firewood, playing cards and games with his family, bowling and horseshoe leagues.  

He was always ready for a road trip his wife planned and for the craft projects she would dream up for them to take on together.  Most of his creations were made from the raw lumber he processed as well as reclaimed materials.  

Marvin was a member of Carpenter’s Local 662, Hecker Sportsman Club and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud. 

He treasured spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren grow and participate in sports. He will be dearly missed. 

He is survived by his wife Sandra Eckart of Red Bud; children Matthew (Jennifer) Eckart, Alicia (Tyler) Blanchett and Rachel (Mark) Jones, all of Red Bud; siblings Ralph (Kathy) Eckart of New Athens, Mary (Larry) Schaltenbrand of Smithton; Edmund G. “Eddie” Eckart of Chester, Geri Griffin of New Athens, Lori (Andy) Amann of Waterloo, Arnold (Angie) Eckart of Hecker and Theresa (Jim) Sterns of Columbia; grandchildren Lauren and Emma Eckart, Samuel Blanchett and Hailey, Abigail and Hank Jones; mother-in-law Alice DuClos of  Red Bud; sisters-in-law Brenda (Denis) VanBuren and Donna Moeller, both of Red Bud; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Melba “Jeannie” (William) Happel; brothers-in-law Dale Griffin and Paul W. Moeller, Jr.; sister-in-law Georgia Eckart; and father-in-law Charles J. DuClos.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Oct. 1 and 8:30-9:45 a.m. Oct. 2 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud 

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Oct. 2 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 

Red Bud, Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Interment will be at St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery in Hecker.

Memorials may be to: St. John the Baptist Catholic School, Red Bud; St. Augustine Cemetery Fund; or Hospice of Southern Illinois.

