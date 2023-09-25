Edna M. Kalbfleisch | Obituary

Edna M. Kalbfleisch, 92, of Millstadt, died Sept. 24, 2023. She was born May 3, 1931, in Sugar Loaf Township, daughter of the late William and Charlotte (nee Oerter) Kleinschmidt. She was married to the late Monroe P. Kalbfleisch. They were married April 16, 1950, in Holy Cross Lutheran Church. He had passed away Aug. 5, 2013.

Edna was raised on a farm, the last surviving of six children. In the early 1980s, she had moved from the farm to Millstadt. She had worked as a waitress in the Famous-Barr restaurant in South County. Edna was able to stay home and take care of herself until very recently, as she was fiercely and proudly independent.

Surviving are her son Darrel (Lynn) Kalbfleisch of Waterloo; daughter Peggy (Craig) Davis of Belleville; daughter-in-law Mary Kalbfleisch of Columbia; grandchildren Christopher (Melissa) Kalbfleisch, Angie (Cole) Siburt, Ben (Katie) Kalbfleisch and Cole (Lisa) Davis; great-grandchildren Allison, Carter and Carson, Claire, Anna and Will, Emma and Logan and Gwendolyn; sisters-in-law Helma Kleinschmidt of Columbia and Hilma Kleinschmidt of Millstadt; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by a son Doyle R. Kalbfleisch; brothers, Harold W. Kleinschmidt, William J. Kleinschmidt Jr. and Sylvester E. Kleinschmidt; sisters Alberta Dahm and Maybelle Carron; and brother-in-law Christopher Carron.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 29 at the funeral home with Rev. Matthew Friz officiating. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Millstadt.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Hoyleton Youth and Family Services, Fairview Heights.