Marian C. Rollins | Obituary

Marian Cecilia Rollins (nee Malisos) 79, of Columbia, died peacefully on Sept. 18, 2023.

Marian leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness and a life well lived. She embodied the very essence of a loving, generous and kind spirit. She had a servant’s heart and was always looking for ways to help lighten the load for others. Her sweet disposition, beautiful smile and warm embrace touched the lives of countless people.

As a loving wife, she shared six decades of marriage with her devoted husband Tom. Their love story, which began at Mehlville High School, was a testament to their enduring love and unwavering commitment. Together, they created a extraordinary life filled with love, family, vast adventures and lots of joy and laughter.

She was a wife who loved her husband dearly, supporting him through life’s ups and downs and through life’s many adventures, such as motorcycle riding, judo, horseback riding, archery and travel. She shared her love for travel with Tom, exploring diverse cultures and experiencing the beauty of God’s creation. Through her travels she also forged life long friendships and travel companions.

Her love continued for her daughters – she shared with them her wisdom, her dreams and her boundless love. In leading by example, she inspired them to be nurturing and loving wives and mothers. She encouraged them to build their families and homes on faith, hope and love.

One of Marian’s greatest joys was her grandchildren. She cherished her role as “MaMa,” and she loved to relish in their snuggles and kisses. She created countless beautiful memories with them which included hiking, travel, cooking, making gingerbread houses from scratch and playing with her pups.

Marian’s passion for homemaking was evident in every aspect of Windy Bluff. She created a beautiful home and happily welcomed family and friends. She had a unique way of making everyone feel welcome. She enjoyed using her creative flair to decorate for all the holidays and to host parties for friends and family. Her home was a haven of warmth, love and the aroma of her delicious meals filled the air.

Marian had a special place in her heart for serving. She volunteered in different capacities throughout her life including her nine-year service to the World Bird Sanctuary. She was also a “dog person” and took so much joy in raising and training all her dogs; Harley, Sunny, Grizzly and Holly. She also enjoyed the outdoors, riding horses and taking care of God’s birds and wildlife.

Her walk through life was marked by a deep devotion to her faith. She found inspiration in building her relationship with the Lord through simple acts of prayer, reading her Bible and engaging with her beloved devotional, “Jesus Calling.” This connection with the Lord wasn’t confined to a single aspect of her life, it touched every facet.

Marian was a genuinely kind and loving woman who shined the light of Jesus in this world. She leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter and spirit that will continue to inspire all of us.

She is survived by her husband Tom Rollins; daughters Wendy (Chris) Brannaker and Tammy (John) Kroner; grandchildren Jack (Miranda) Brannaker, Alan Brannaker, Will Kroner, Grace Kroner and Aly Kroner; brothers James (Sandy) Malisos and, Norman (Diane) Malisos; family; and friends.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 24 at Kutis Affton Chapel, St. Louis.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

An expression of sympathy memorials may go to: the World Bird Sanctuary; Monroe County YMCA; and, as a way to honor her grandmother, please support Grace Kroner in her philanthropic efforts through Sigma Kappa for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.