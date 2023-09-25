Delmar A. Wachtel | Obituary

Delmar A. Wachtel, 92, of Hecker, died Sept. 24, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born Sept. 6, 1931, in Hecker.

He was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Church – Hecker.

He is survived by his children Cathi (Brian) Schmieg and Janet Hayes; grandchildren Cody (Justin) Rohlfing, Autumn (Nate Ruebke) Gleich, Jonathon (Jess) Hayes, Tyler (Kayla) Hayes and Matthew (fiance Molly Hutson) Hayes; great-grandchildren Trey Rohlfing, Breck Rohlfing, Oaklee Ruebke, Bo Ruebke, Allison Hayes and Emberlyn Hayes; and cousins.

Delmar is preceded in death by his wife Wylma M. Wachtel (nee Huntington).

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 28 and 8-9:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Sept. 29 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church in Hecker with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery in Hecker.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Augustine Church – Hecker; or Masses.