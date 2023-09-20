Derek L. Stellhorn | Obituary

Republic-Times- September 20, 2023

Derek Lane Stellhorn, 52, of Red Bud, died Sept. 18, 2023, in Red Bud. He was born July 22, 1971, in Red Bud.

Derek was a member of Red Bud Lutheran Church and attended St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown. He was a life long bricklayer and enjoyed golfing, going to NASCAR races, reading about JFK and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his son Konnor Stellhorn (Lauren Myerscough); daughter Melissa (Mark) Gramenz; grandson Logan Gramenz; granddaughter Brynlee Gramenz; mother Sandra Joan “Joe” (nee Pratt) Williamson; sister Jill (John) Sanders; nephew Xavier Sanders; niece Zoey Sanders; Konnor’s mom Kristy (Luke) Boente-Edler and their daughter Lexy; other relatives; and many other friends.

He is preceded in death by his father Darryl Stellhorn and brother Devin Stellhorn.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 30 at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Prairie, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

