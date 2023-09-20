Jay R. Vogt | Obituary

Jay R. Vogt, 76, of Waterloo, died at home in the arms of Jesus Sept. 19, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born Sept. 20, 1946, in East St. Louis.

He grew up in Columbia and enjoyed going out to grandpa Henry’s farm. Jay would help grandpa. Jay enjoyed life on the farm. Then at the age of 14, Jay worked at Linnemann Oil Co. changing tires. One day he twisted off two lug nuts and Mr. Linnemann had to show people that came in that day how strong Jay was, saying, “Look at these twisted off lug nuts. It’s amazing.”

Over the years, Jay Worked at Sunline, the shipyards, Missouri Pacific as a welder, American Car as a welder and served in the military on return home. Then off to work to Chrysler car plant in Fenton, Mo. During it all he had always did his best to be there for all his family.

Jay went to Fort Knox, Fort Rucker, Fort Leonard Wood for basic training, Fort Benning, and Camp Darby was his first leg of training. This was one of many problem sites.

He enjoys Cardinal baseball and Western shows. Lucky Jay, at a problem site, got to meet and shake the hand of John Wayne who was shooting “The Green Berets.”

During SP 4, Jay’s duty to country, he incurred an injury that landed him in Martin Army Hospital at Fort Benning, Ga. In the Army, Jay became a combat trainer for the military; he also received training as a radio operator. l asked him how long he spent in the hospsital and he said “long enough to lose 15 pounds.”

Jay met Patty Duke, while in the hospital, who sang “To Sir with Love” to him. After 24 months, he was honorably discharged and was then called back for a critical MOS as a communication operator (AUS Sig-C) having to do with training soldiers.

He received medals: National Defense Service, Communication Specialist and Sharpe shooter M-14. After being honorably discharged, he returned home to his loving family and then created a loving family of his own, with Judy as wife, adding two wonderful children Jerry and Christine living on a small farm outside of Waterloo.

Jay later found many community activities in Waterloo, serving as secretary and then president of the Waterloo Lions Club, serving on the Health Board, Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation Board, member of American Legion, Waterloo School Board and also a member of the Monroe County Planning Commission.

Jay had a great sense of humor and infectious laugh and was always up for a good story or joke. There was never a dull moment if you were hanging out with Jay. He was very talkative and enjoyed people.

The family would like to give a special thank you to all the friends and relatives that have stopped by our home these last few months, filling Jay’s last days with joy. Many loving people have touched Jay’s life, as he also touched the lives of so many. Thank you so much.

He is survived by his wife Judith Vogt (nee Daugherty); children Jerry (Kejun) Vogt and Christine (Daniel) Ventura; grandchildren twins Ayden and Zyden Vogt and Chase Shearer; great-granddaughter Kayden Shearer; sisters Lorraine Hoffman and twins Arlene Vogt and Erlene Gasser; brother Melvin Vogt; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

Jay is preceded in death by his parents Lorenzo and Ardell (nee Mueller) Vogt and sisters Deloris Wienhoff and Carol Eames.

Visitation is noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 and 11 a.m. until time of service at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home with Pastor Will Hesteberg officiating.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are to be given to the Waterloo Lion’s club for all the wonderful help toward the hearing and vision impaired.