George Perry | Obituary

George Perry, 82, passed into new life Sept. 18, 2023, while at home in Columbia. George was born on June 17, 1941, the son of Joseph B. and Alta C. (nee Collett) Perry of rural Shelby County, Co. George was married to Mary E. Herrman with whom he shared his life for 53 years and raised two daughters: Leigh Ann Perry of Midland Park, N.J., and Karen (Michael) Weiler of Columbia.

George had careers in both commercial aviation and farming. He was a pilot in Central Missouri, including being a flight instructor, serving as head pilot of Flight Operations for the State of Missouri, and owner/manager of Central Missouri Aviation in Columbia, Mo., and Jefferson City Flying Service in Jefferson City, Mo.

George and Mary were also owner/operators of GM Feedlot, Inc. in Appleton City, Mo. George was a member of AOPA, Quiet Birdmen, Columbia Rotary Club as well as Bates County and Missouri Cattlemen’s Associations.

After retirement, George and Mary became full time RVers, spending their winters in Yuma, Ariz., and summers traveling the country and visiting family and friends.

Following Mary’s passing in 2014, George lived in the Columbia area near family. He was all-in, whether at work or at play, and often said his best job ever was being a grandpa. George never knew a stranger, was quick with a laugh and a joke for every situation, loved to read and learn and had a zest for life.

In addition to George’s daughters and son-in-law, he is survived by grandchildren Brendan and Mary Geen, Justin (Anna), Adam (Tina), Jacob (Claire), Caleb and Hannah Weiler; great-grandchildren Jackson, Colette, Peyton, Michael, Theo and baby Weiler, sisters-in-law Kathleen Perry and Grace Bartz and many dear family members and cherished friends.

George was preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary E. Perry; great-granddaughter Lucia Rose Weiler; siblings John (Charlotte and Joan) Perry, Elaine (Lee Ed) Harvey, Robert Perry, Donald Perry and Carol (John) Hammond; and brother-in-law Leonard Bartz.

Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. Sept. 23 at Hill and Sons Funeral Home in Appleton City, Mo.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home.

A celebration of life gathering will be held 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Bur Oak Brewing Company, Columbia, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bloomington Cemetery, Bevier, Mo.; or Hospice of Southern Illinois, Belleville.

Braun Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.