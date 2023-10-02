Edwin Mueller | Obituary

Edwin Mueller, 67, of Waterloo, died Sept. 29, 2023.

Ed was born on Jan. 18, 1956, to parents Henry and Laverne Mueller in St. Louis. He was a true St. Louis native and arguably knew the city better than Google Maps. He went to elementary school at St. Anthony’s parish, graduated from Kirkwood High School and studied business at University of Missouri.

Using the knowledge he gained in business school, he went on to start multiple companies, including a compressor business, a home milk delivery business (which he later sold to Laesch Dairy and has now become a part of Oberweis) and Ed Mueller Sign & Graphics Company. Ed also drove a school bus in his later years.

In 1992, Ed met Lora, and the rest was history – they married that same year. He was a loving husband to Lora and a devoted father to their two sons, Chad and Lance. He loved watching his sons compete in athletics and never missed an event.

To his family, he was a superhero who took on any problem they had as his own and who lived not for himself, but for others. His guidance, wisdom, and unwavering love will forever resonate in their lives.

Anyone who knew Ed knew that he did things “his way” – and more often than not, that way was the best way. He was a true “Renaissance soul,” gifted in the arts of gardening, mechanics and the world of signs and graphics.

Whatever project he decided to put his mind to, he figured out how to accomplish it, and he somehow made complex tasks seem simple. Through the gardens he tended, the engines he mended, and the widely varied projects he crafted, he shared his passion for life and learning with those around him.

His legacy is not only in the tangible creations he left behind, but also in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to have him in their lives. For his family and loved ones, he was never more than a phone call away to act as a sounding board, to offer valuable advice or to simply listen and laugh. Many family and friends recall his wit and ability to lighten the mood in any situation. His assuredness and ability to problem-solve were a comfort to everyone he cared for.

May Ed Mueller rest in eternal peace, knowing that his impact will continue to be felt through the memories and talents he generously shared with the world. He will be dearly missed, but his spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved him.

Ed is survived by his beloved wife; Lora (nee Vogel) Mueller; sons Chad and Lance Mueller; brothers Henry and Bill Mueller; cousins including Margie Thompson and Pat Sakitis; and his wonderful nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct 5 at Kutis Funeral Home, St. Louis.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, St. Louis.