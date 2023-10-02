Mel H. Fischer | Obituary

With profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Mel Howard Fischer, 98 –– father, husband, grandfather and companion, who left us on July 4, 2023. His departure left a void in our lives, but his legacy of love, compassion, and kindness will forever remain in our hearts.

He was born on Jan. 6, 1934, and from the very beginning was driven by a keen intellectual curiosity. It was this passion to see and understand the world around him that led to his rich collection of stories, artifacts and a rewarding career in international oil and gas.

After completing high school, Mel joined the Air Force and was stationed in Bremerhaven, Germany, where he worked for the National Security Agency, identifying and decoding Russian radio transmissions during the Korean War. His stint in Germany offered him his first taste of international travel exploring England, the Netherlands, France and Italy.

After the Air Force, Mel enrolled in Southern Illinois University, earning a bachelor’s degree in geology. It was there he met and married Margaret Coury who, in addition to being a graduate student in psychology, was working as a secretary in the Geology department. Mel and Margaret married during Mel’s senior year at SIU.

Upon graduating from SIU, Mel applied and was accepted into the University of California, at Berkeley, where he earned his master’s degree in geology. This degree soon secured him a position with Occidental Petroleum (Oxy) which took him to Tripoli, Libya. Mel jumped at this opportunity, and with Oxy would begin his lifelong journey of international exploration.

While at Oxy, Mel managed the field office in Tripoli, which then led to his many world travels with Oxy Chairman Dr. Armand Hammer. He eventually became the president of Oxy International Oil and Gas. It was during this period that he opened an office in China and spent time in Asia, Africa and countless countries around the globe. Quite a leap from Waterloo, Illinois!

Mel spent his time away from work enjoying golf, tennis and fishing, often sharing his love for these hobbies with his family and many friends. It is through these activities that many of his friends came to know him, and his family will remember him.

Mel is survived by his children Mark (Monique)Fischer, Melissa Fischer, Andrew Fischer and Steven (Ellie) Acland and daughter Maddie (Mel’s only grandchild); first wife Margaret Barker; second wife Jan Fischer; companion and confidante of the past 24 years Jacquie Litto; brother Bobby (Pam) Fischer; nieces Pam (Mark) Olson, Debbie (Tom) Flavin, Nancy (Kent) Byus and Linda (Ed) Retter; nephews Terry (Paula) Meyer, Ron (Colleen) Meyer and Sonny (Mary) Thurman.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate the life of Mel Howard Fischer will be hosted at 11 a.m. PST Oct. 15 on Zoom. We invite all who knew and loved him to join us in bidding a final farewell to our dear, departed Mel.

“Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened.” – Dr. Seuss