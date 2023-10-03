Mary ‘Midge’ Corsi | Obituary

Mary “Midge” Corsi, 82, of Belleville, beloved wife of Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Jim Corsi, died unexpectedly on Oct. 1, 2023.

Midge was a dedicated teacher, bringing her love and knowledge of math to many students at Holy Childhood School in Mascoutah.

Midge was stylish and creative; these talents were seen in her love of quilting, knitting, and Nantucket basket making.

Besides her husband, Midge is survived by Chad (Jacinda) Corsi of Missouri and grandchildren Madi, Grant, Ella and Graceyn Corsi; U.S. Army Colonel Jared (Katherine) Corsi of Wisconsin and grandchildren Benjamin, Gavin and Olivia Corsi; sister Barbara (Shane) Peros of Massachusetts; nephew Shane (Jacqueline) Peros of New York City; sister-in-law Linda Corsi; niece Kathy Corsi (Mark Cosby); nephew Mark Corsi; nephew Brian (Kelly) Corsi; niece Lynnelle (Jeff) Corsi McLane; and niece Allison (Ken) Ruggles.

She was predeceased by her parents Edward R. and Mary C. (nee Roche) Starke; nephew Damian Peros; nephew John Corsi; brothers-in-law John and Paul Corsi; sister-in-law Anna Corsi in infancy; and niece Julie Posler. Midge also leaves many quilting friends who enjoyed weekly sessions at Rosalie’s house together. Midge was a kind, loving, and generous person who touched the lives of all she met. She will be greatly missed.

A celebration Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at Holy Childhood Church in Mascoutah

Visitation will follow from 4-7 p.m. at the Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah.

Burial will be held in a private ceremony at the Corsi plot in a cemetery in Massachusetts.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Holy Childhood School, Mascoutah.