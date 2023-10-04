Gail L. Dixon | Obituary

Gail L. Dixon, 89, of Waterloo, died Oct. 3, 2023, at Freeburg Care Center. She was born Feb. 7, 1934, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Clarence and Rose (nee Breidenbach) Williams. She was married to the late Walter D. Dixon. They were married March 17, 1962. He had passed away Feb. 9, 2009.

Gail loved all children, dachshunds, bingo, playing cards with her family, reading the newspaper, and she really enjoyed her sweets.

Surviving are her daughters Kim (Larry) Hampton of Waterloo and Sandy (Steve) Foster of Waterloo; grandchildren Ryan (Natalie) Hampton, Ross (Breena) Hampton, Rachel (Evan) Padgett, Nick (Tiffany) Foster and Sara (Kyle) Rist; great-grandchildren Nora and Gracelynn, Isabelle and Maxwell, Evan, Kinsey, Kaleb and Bode; brothers Albert (Martha) Williams, Boots Williams and Kenny (Sharon) Williams; sisters Vickie Dixon and Lana Sutton; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her infant daughter Bridget D. Theissen (dec. Nov. 7, 1953); brothers Bill Gelling and Eddie Williams; sisters Violet Ford, Jean Lewis, Rosemary M. Absheer, Jackie Bish, Patsy Field and June J. Craig.

Visitation will 1-3 p.m. Oct. 6 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Cremation will follow the services.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Alzheimer’s Association of St. Louis.