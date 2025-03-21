Ruby M. King | Obituary

Ruby M. King (nee Cobb) 93, of Columbia, died peacefully on March 19, 2025 at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo. She was born April 1, 1931, in Steele, Mo.

Ruby was a member of First Baptist Church in Columbia, where she loved serving the Lord. She enjoyed a variety of activities including; quilting, sewing, gardening and reading. She was a loving and devoted mother to all of her children, especially her special needs son, Bobby.

Surviving are her daughter Rita Blevins Kruse of Selmer, Tenn.; daughters Debra (Gary) Clement of Columbia and Lorie (Dennis) Weaver of Park Hills, Mo.; son, Bob King of Columbia; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law Gail King of O’Fallon, Angie King of Columbia Sheila King; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lonnie and Bessie (nee Vaughn) Cobb; husband Charlie King; sons, Larry King, Allen King and Ronnie King; sons-in-law Doug Blevins and Richard Kruse; 10 brothers; and sister.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. March 24 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia.

A funeral services will be held on at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Tim McIntyre officiating.

Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery in Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Human Support Services, Waterloo.