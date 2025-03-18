Kathleen A. Rippelmeyer | Obituary

Republic-Times- March 18, 2025

Kathleen Ann Rippelmeyer (nee Kienstra), 90, of Waterloo, died March 12, 2025, in St. Louis. She was born June 14, 1934, in St. Louis.

Kathleen was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Monroe County Retired Nurses Society, Mary & Martha Society, Nursing Home Ministry and Heavenly Dusters.

She is survived by her daughter Kerry (Keith) Brinkmann, grandchildren Conner and Claire Brinkmann and sister Susan (Jerry) M. Schwarz.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her husband Carl Rippelmeyer, son Timothy Rippelmeyer, parents Vincent and Sarah F. (nee Gartland) Kienstra and stepfather Clifford Davenport.

Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. April 8 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with   Father Linus Umoren officiating

Interment will immediately follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Church; or Ss. Peter & Paul School.

Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

