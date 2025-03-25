James A. May | Obituary

James A. “Jimmy” May, 68, of Waterloo, died March 23, 2025, in St. Louis, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 12, 1956, in Red Bud, he was the cherished son of the late Robert J. and Elizabeth A. “Betty” (nee Wierschem) May.

Jimmy was a devoted brother, uncle and friend who brought joy and laughter to those around him. Known for his sharp wit and humor, he loved to share a good story and make others laugh. He lived life to the fullest, enjoying rides on his motorcycle, fishing and gardening. The little things in life held the most meaning for him.

Jimmy had an eye for treasures, always thrifting unique items that he believed carried sentimental value, finding delight in giving them to those who would appreciate them most.

He was a retired union laborer out of local 196 (LIUNA).

He leaves behind his beloved siblings Jane (Larry) Brown, Shirley (Ron) Dehn, Patrick May, Marcia (Don) Stroh and Tony (Connie) May; best friend Brian’ along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, relatives and friends. He will also be missed dearly by his loyal dog Buster and his cat Killer.

Along with his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his sister Diane May.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 28 and 8-9:30 a.m. March 29 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. March 29 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo with Father Linus Umoren officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School; or Helping Strays of Monroe County.