Dorothy L. Papenberg | Obituary

Dorothy L. Papenberg, 95, of Red Bud, died March 22 at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo. She was born Oct. 29, 1929, in Red Bud.

Dorothy attended Trinity Lutheran Elementary School in Prairie, followed by Red Bud Community High School, Class of 1947. She enjoyed attending all of her class reunions over the years. On Oct. 28, 1950, she married Harold Papenberg at Trinity Lutheran in Prairie.

Dorothy worked for Judge A.D. Riess in private practice from 1947-1961. She then went on to work for the Monroe-Randolph Bi-County Health Department until her retirement in 2009.

Throughout her life, Dorothy was involved in numerous organizations. She was a Charter Member of St. John’s Lutheran Evening Guild. She helped organize the Red Bud Nite Unit of Randolph County Home Extension, hosting many events throughout the years. In her retirement, she was a member of the Red Bud Hospital Senior Circle. She assembled Braille Bibles and sewed quilts for missions. Dorothy was devoted to attending her weekly bible studies and church. She enjoyed spending time gardening and tending to her yard.

Above all else, family was her true passion and she loved her time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughter Karen (Franklin) McCann of Columbia; son Steven (Janet) Papenberg of Red Bud; grandchildren, Samantha (fiance Ethan Hendricks) McCann, Jessica McCann, Austin McCann, Ryker Papenberg and Karys Papenberg, along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband harold Papenberg; parents Oscar and Erna (nee Harms) Stellhorn; brother Edgar Stellhorn; and sister-in-law Bernadine Stellhorn.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. April 4 at Leesman Funeral and 1-2 p.m. April 5 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Bud.

Services will be held follow visitation April 5 at the funeral home with Pastor Nebel and Pastor Winkelman officiating.

Interment will be in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Trinity Lutheran Church in Prairie.