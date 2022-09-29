Ruby A. Muench | Obituary

Ruby A. Muench (nee Steinsieck), 91, of Waterloo, died Sept. 28, 2022, in Waterloo. She was born Aug. 31, 1931, in Waterloo.

Ruby was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo and the American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughter Susanne (Rob) Stenger; daughter-in-law Caroline Muench; grandchildren Bryan (Elizabeth) Metz & Tiffany (Craig) Schultheis; great grandchildren Tessa, Kehrington, & Kegan Schultheis, & Claire Metz; sister JoAnn Yarbourgh; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Roland L. Muench; son Steven Muench; parents Albert F. & Nora (nee Althoff) Steinsieck; brother Elbert Steinsieck; and brother-in-law Robert Yarbourgh.

Visitation is 3-6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9 a.m. until time of service Oct. 3 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Merritt Demski officiating.

Interment will be at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Hospice of Southern Illinois; or ALS Association.