June M. Austin | Obituary

June M. Austin (nee Pieper), 100, of Canton, Ohio, born June 11, 1922, in Valmeyer, died September 24, 2022, at Bria Health Care in Belleville.

June was a secretary for the Canton American Heart Association. She was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church in Canton, Ohio, and the Ladies of the Elks. June was an avid golfer and loved ballroom dancing.

Surviving are her niece and nephews Linda Lee of Salt Lake City, Utah, Earl Montgomery of Chicago, David Pieper of Anaheim, Clif., Frank (Michelle) Nation Jr. of Highland, Paris (Vicki) Nation of Waterloo and Walter Scott (Patty) Waltenbaugh of Clinton, Wash; and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Frieda (nee Heusohn) Pieper, brother Armin Pieper and sisters Mildred Montgomery and Bernice Nation.

A private entombment will be held at Sunset Burial Park, Canton, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to: the Christ Presbyterian Church in Canton, Ohio; or American Heart Association in Canton, Ohio.

