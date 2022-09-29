William E. Stallman | Obituary

William Edward Stallman, 95, died Sept. 28, 2022. Bill was born on June 10, 1927, in St. Louis,.

Bill served in the U.S. Navy on the USS San Jacinto (CVL 30) during World War II from August 1945 to August 1946.

Bill graduated from the University of Illinois in 1950 with a degree in engineering and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

Bill married Margarite (“Mike”) Eckhardt in 1951. She preceded him in death in January 2021. They had three children – Diane Stallman Wiss, Karen Stallman and Andrew Stallman. They had one grandchild, Casey Lewis.

Bill worked for the University of Illinois as Director of the Office of Space Utilization for many years. He was a member of Rotary and enjoyed cheering for the Illini and the Cardinals. Bill lived his life by following the Golden Rule and was kind to everyone he met. He will be greatly missed.

No services will be held.