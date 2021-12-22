Rubble | Pet of the Week

Rubble is a handsome and friendly guy. He is good with dogs, cats, and kids. He is an affectionate cuddle bug and likes being pet and receiving tummy rubs. This sweet guy is housebroken and crate trained even though he would rather sleep on the couch. Rubble is a great dog and would love a new family for Christmas!

Rubble is 10 years old and weighs 39 pounds.

