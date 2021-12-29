Inky | Pet of the Week

Inky likes to make her humans work (just a little) for her affection. But it is well worth it! Once this beautiful girl warms up to you, she will be the light of your life! Come into Helping Strays to fall in love with her today!

Inky is about 2 years old.

Inky’s adoption fee is $100.

All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and we will call you to make an appointment.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

*** Visit Helping Strays on Facebook for information about vaccine clinics and adoption specials. ***