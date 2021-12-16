Polly | Pet of the Week

Polly is an older gal who came to us as a stray. So far she seems to be relaxed with both people and other cats. This sweet girl would love a quiet home where she can cat nap and lazily watch the world go by. Come to Helping Strays and meet this wonderful lady.

Polly is about 12 years old.

