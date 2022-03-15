Rose W. Wesbecher | Obituary

Rose W. Wesbecher, 80, of Evansville, died March 14, 2022, at her daughter’s home.

She was born to the late William “Bill” and Theresa (nee Young) Pautler on Sept. 17, 1941, in Ellis Grove.

Rose married Harlan F. Wesbecher on Sept. 4, 1961, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Evansville; he preceded her in death on Dec. 31, 2020.

Rose helped her husband, Harlan, run the family farm and Wesbecher’s Grain Drying for 59 years. Among her responsibilities were tractor driver, unloading grain and bookkeeping. She had worked as a secretary for the Regional Office of Education in Waterloo, Illinois for many years. Rose was also the substitute mail carrier for the Village of Evansville, and she was also a homemaker.

When Rose was not working on the farm, you could find her cheering at any sporting event of her grandchildren were involved with.

She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Evansville and the Altar Sodility. Rose also quilted at the church and worked fish fry.

She is survived by her children Danny Wesbecher of Steeleville, Donna (Randy) Wierschem of Waterloo and David (Natalie) Wesbecher of Sparta; sister Terrie Morse of St. Louis; brother-in-law Harold (Gerry) Wesbecher of Evansville; grandchildren Danyele (Dustin) Heiple, Dylan (Paige) Wesbecher, Devin (Hillary) Wierschem, Macy (Bobbie) Wierschem, Addyson Wierschem, Jake Wesbecher and Sophie Wesbecher; great-grandchildren Ashton Heiple, Grayson Heiple, Hailey, Amelia, Nick, Daxon, Charlie and Ella Mae Wierschem and Dawson Wesbecher; many nieces; nephews; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. March 19 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Evansville.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Fr. Steven Pautler officiating.

Interment will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Evansville

Memorials may be made to: Masses; or Hospice of Southern Illinois.