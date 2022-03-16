Robert T. Klube | Obituary

Robert T. Klube, 92, of Waterloo, died March 15, 2022, in Red Bud. He was born Jan. 13, 1930, in New Athens.

He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo; Moose Lodge; Mon-Clair Baseball; a coach in Lebanon, Waterloo, Mascoutah and Belleville; Waterloo Hall of Fame and New Athens Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Klube (nee Flynn); children Joe (Tracy) Klube, Jeff Klube, Jan (Bob) Gooldy and Beth (Mike) Klube; grandchildren Venus (Todd) Gampp, Brittany (Jason) Wilkerson, Nichole (Nathan) Heusohn, Ashley (Marc) Steibel, Stephanie (Paul) Wynn, Robert (Ashley) Maul, Adam Sellers, Christina (Nicholas) Arthur and Alyssa Klube; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents Adolph and Sophia (nee Bosse) Klube; brother Edward Klube; and sister Virginia Kreher.

No services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.