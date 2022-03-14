Rev. Vincent A. Haselhorst | Obituary

Rev. Vincent A. Haselhorst, 90, of Belleville, died March 10, 2022, at Aviston Countryside Manor.

Fr. Haselhorst was born Jan. 27, 1932 in St. Rose. Following his years at St. Mary’s Grade School, Trenton and St. Henry’s Seminary, Belleville, he made his philosophical and theological studies at St. Mary of the Lake Seminary, Mundelein.

He was ordained a Catholic Priest on June 1, 1957, by Bishop Albert R. Zuroweste. His first assignment was as associate pastor of St. Elizabeth Parish in East St. Louis. He served as associate pastor of St. Luke Parish in Belleville and Holy Rosary Parish, Fairmount City, and as guidance director at Assumption High School, East St. Louis, prior to volunteering for the Belleville Diocesan Mission in Guatemala. He served as Director of the Mission and Pastor of Our Lord of Esquipulas Parish, El Progreso, Guatemala from 1964-1970.

After returning from Guatemala, he served as Pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Olney, from 1970-1973; St. Augustine Parish, Breese, from 1973-1978; Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Sparta, from 1979-1985; Immaculate Conception Parish, Columbia, from 1985-1993; and St. Boniface Parish, Germantown from 1993-2000.

During the years, Father Haselhorst has served as a Diocesan Consultor, as a member of the Diocesan Presbyteral Council, the Priests’ Personnel Board, Selection of Bishops’ Committee, the Permanent Diaconate Commission, Clergy Coordinator of the Future Full of Hope Diocesan Capital Fund Drive, as member of the Campaign’s Advisory Committee, as treasurer and secretary of the Clergymen’s Aid Society, as member of the board of directors of Camp Ondessonk, and moderator of the Guatemala Mission Society. He was a member of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Bishop Althoff Assembly and served as chaplain of Knights of Columbus Councils in Olney, Sparta, Columbia and Breese.

Father was also involved in prison ministry in the Diocese, including Residents Encounter Christ retreat weekends at Menard and monthly eucharists for Hispanics at Centralia Correctional Center. He also helped with occasional ministry to Hispanic groups around the Diocese of Belleville.

After retiring from parish ministry with the Diocese of Belleville after over 43 years in July of 2000, he joined the Christian Foundation for Children and Aging, now known as Unbound, as a bilingual preacher and traveled around the country preaching at weekend liturgies, inviting Catholics to sponsor needy children in over 20 countries to help them get an education. The organization also sponsors needy elderly.

After suffering a stroke in May of 2012, he was forced to retire completely from active ministry. He was very grateful for all the people he was privileged to serve in various parishes around the Diocese. He considered the opportunity to serve the wonderful people of Guatemala for over six years in the 1960s as the highlight of his priesthood.

He was most grateful for Charles and Bertha Hincke whose legacy provided funds for the construction and operation of the residence for retired priests in Shiloh which was his home for over 20 years, and was most appreciative for the caring staff who provided a safe, healthy and comfortable environment there.

Fr. Haselhorst is survived by many nieces and nephews; many, many great-nieces and great- nephews; and quite a few great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Margaret (nee Lampe) Haselhorst and his siblings Gregory (Louise) Haselhorst, Alois (Loretta) Haselhorst, Benedict (Ellen) Haselhorst, Marie (Al) Zurliene, Stephen (Dorothy) Haselhorst, Augusta (Ralph) Litteken, Catherine (Clarence “Bud”) Heap, Mathilda “Tillie” Haselhorst, Karl (Dorothy) Haselhorst, Martin (Mary Ann) Haselhorst and Herman (Ruth) Haselhorst.

The Rite of Christian Burial will begin with the receiving of the body at 3:30 p.m. March 14 with visitation to follow from 4-8 p.m. and 8-9:45 a.m. March 15, 2022 from 8:00 – 9:45 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. March 15 at the church with The Most Reverend Bishop Michael McGovern of Belleville presiding.

Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Trenton.

The Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed atfacebook.com/mossfuneralhome for those not able to attend the service.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Hincke Residence and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, who is serving the family.