Linda M. Bader | Obituary

Linda M. Bader (nee Schmieg), 72, of Waterloo, died March 11, 2022, in Waterloo. She was born Oct. 20, 1949, in St. Louis.

Linda was a former Girl Scout leader and an avid bingo player.

She is survived by her husband Jimmie M. Bader; child Aimee (Stephen) Skundrich; grandson James Skundrich; sisters Donna (Tom) Moye, Becky (Bill) Byington and Patti Akande; aunts Fern (Fred) Kinzinger and Charlene Waligorski; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by parents Clinton C. and La Verne (nee Thornton) Schmieg and brother Jeffery C. Schmieg.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. March 17 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Monroe County Humane Society.

