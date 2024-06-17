Rose N. Wilson | Obituary

Rose N. Wilson, 97, of Waterloo, died June 16, 2024, at her residence.

She was born to the late William and Ethel (nee Bartlett) Tabb on May 14, 1927, in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky.

Rose married Raymond Murray on Aug. 11, 1945, in Paradise, Ky.; he preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 1969. Then she married George Wilson on Jan. 15, 1978, in Dupo; he preceded her in death on Aug. 10, 1993.

Rose had owned various restaurants and had been a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and had her cookbook full of her recipes. She loved sewing, playing bingo and having family get-togethers.

She was of the Baptist Faith.

She is survived by her children Nancy Murray of Red Bud, David (Connie) Murray of Baldwin, Dennis (Alice) Murray of Waterloo, Alvis (Bev) Murray of Waterloo and Linda Soeder of Waterloo; grandchildren Wilson Hallman, Daren Hallman, LaJune Wombles, Davey Murray, Dennis Lee Murray, Amanda Bucholz, John Murray, Dennis Morgan Murray, Tony Murray, Bridget Woodsmall, Lisa Gilbert, Amy Yearian, Sarah Bartosik, Alvis Lee Murray, Amanda McCubbin, Johnna Soeder and Josh Walker; 40 great-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, daughter Carol Lattina, three brothers and four sisters.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. June 19 and 10-11 a.m. June 20 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow visitation June 20 at the funeral home with Pastor Daren Hallman officitating.

Interment will be at Waterloo City Cemetery in Waterloo.

Memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or Tymeless Hearts.